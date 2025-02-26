AMS Neve strikes gold at NAMM with Stevie Wonder encounter and TEC award win

By John Deehan
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:19 BST

Burnley’s oscar-winning audio firm, AMS Neve, found itself in the presence of true music greatness at a prestigious awards show in California.
With over 1,600 booths and 62,000 attendees, including top musicians and producers, NAMM brings together the global music and entertainment technology communities for an exclusive look at the latest innovations.

And few musicians are more legendary than Stevie Wonder, who, along with his production team, took a keen interest in the Genesys G3D during a visit to the AMS Neve booth.

Stevie Wonder and his team receiving a demo of the Genesys G3D console by Joe Heaton of AMS Neve in CaliforniaStevie Wonder and his team receiving a demo of the Genesys G3D console by Joe Heaton of AMS Neve in California
Stevie Wonder and his team receiving a demo of the Genesys G3D console by Joe Heaton of AMS Neve in California

Visiting from Sphere Studios in LA, where they already use a Neve 88R console, Stevie and his team were particularly intrigued by the potential of incorporating Dolby Atmos into their workflow.

AMS Neve also celebrated a major win at the event, taking home the TEC Award for the Genesys G3D in the ‘Large Format Console Technology’ category – yet another milestone achievement for the company.

Impressed by the intuitive design and exceptional sound quality of the console, Stevie himself was captivated during a demonstration by Joe, offering praise and departing with a warm handshake. The booth also welcomed other luminaries such as award-winning artist Jon Batiste, who performed the US national anthem at the recent Super Bowl.

Reflecting on their successful NAMM showcase, Mark Crabtree OBE said: "This has been a really successful trip to NAMM, and adding another award to our collection gives us great faith that we're continuing to provide world leading products that excite the industry. Meeting Stevie Wonder and Jon Batiste is very exciting for the team. We do have many famous and top level clients but a handshake from Stevie Wonder is a memory that will last for Joe! Well done to the team on another great show."

All AMS Neve products are designed and manufactured in Burnley, and 85% of these are exported to more than 90 countries worldwide.

