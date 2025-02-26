Former military policeman and chairman of Turf Moor Memorial Garden publishes his third book

By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:36 BST

Former military policeman Pete Briggs has just completed his third book.

Protegimus, meaning We Protect in Latin, is a fictional tale of intrigue and espionage, based loosely on Burnley born and bred Pete’s 24 years in the armed services, during which time he completed three tours of Iraq.

Pete, who is the son of well known Burnley councillor and former Mayor, Charlie Briggs, has already published two other non fiction books, Beneath the Red Cap and Squaddiesaurs. Writing has been a cathartic experience for former Ivy Bank High School student Pete, to make sense of everything he and his colleagues went through together. Self publishing and available on Amazon, Protegimus will be officially launched at a book signing at Burnley Library on Saturday, April 5th.

Former military policeman and chairman of Turf Moor Memorial Garden Pete Briggs has published his third book Protegimus, based on his many years serving with the armed forces

Now working as a designer of apprenticeship programmes, father of three Pete, who is chairman of the Turf Moor Memorial Garden, lives with his wife Courtney in the Ightenhill area. He said: “Protegimus may be fiction, but it is based on how things actually work in both the army and the military police.

“I have used my own experience and knowledge to write the novel. Protegimus is the motto of the Royal Military Police Close Protection wing, and is a nod to their involvement in the book.”

