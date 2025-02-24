This beautiful rescue dog waited a year to find her forever home.

The RSPCA made numerous appeals to no avail to find a new owner for former hunting dog, Butters, who spent a year under the care of the Lancashire East branch in Huncoat after arriving there in November 2023.

Now we can reveal the happy life that the Lurcher is enjoying after being adopted by her foster mum Helen McLenahan and even finding a best friend in fellow rescue, Dennis.

Helen says the bond between the pair was so lovely that she could not break them apart and decided to make Butters a permanent part of the family.

“I’ve been dog walking for the RSPCA for over 20 years. Butters is the seventh dog I have adopted from the RSPCA in that time. Initially, I took her on as a fosterer. The last dog I’d adopted before Butters was a Patterdale called Dennis, who adores her, so we thought we should keep her.

"When I first met her, she was crackers. She jumped up at people a lot, she was like a whirlwind. But now she’s very grown up. She’s a really good dog, not aggressive at all. She’s really kind and friendly. It just gives me satisfaction that she’s safe and cared for. All dogs deserve that."

And the icing on the cake for Butters is her friendship with Dennis, in whom she seems to have found a kindred spirit.

“She adores Dennis the Patterdale. They go everywhere together,” Helen added.

"They’re both ex-hunting dogs but neither of them have the temperament for it.”

Helen encourages anyone thinking about adding a furry companion to their household to consider adopting, with animal charities across the country facing a rehoming crisis due to overbreeding and a flood of dumped pets. The Burnley Express has been running a campaign, Homes For Pups, to support rescues tackling the crisis.

"I’d always adopt rather than go to a breeder,” said Helen.

“I think dogs you take from a shelter are far more grateful. Once you give time to understand them and let them settle, they are amazing dogs. I’d say don’t judge a dog by its breed as every dog is an individual.”

If you’re interested in adopting a rescue animal, please contact [email protected] or 01254 231118.