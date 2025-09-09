Advance Point Business Park fully complete—Units now ready for immediate occupation

Barnfield Contractors UK Ltd, part of the Barnfield Group, is delighted to announce the completion of Advance Point Business Park on Rossendale Road, Burnley. All units are now available for immediate occupancy, marking a significant milestone in the regeneration and commercial development of the area.

Following the first successful sale in April 2025, the remaining high-quality, BREEAM Very Good-rated industrial and workshop units, ranging from approximately 2,490 sq ft, are now complete and ready for occupation.

Strategically located near junctions 9 and 10 of the M65, Advance Point offers exceptional accessibility, ideal for manufacturing, light industrial, logistics, and distribution businesses.

Key Highlights of Advance Point:

Units 1-3

22 units available from around 2,490 sq ft, offering flexibility for businesses to fit out according to their operational needs

Built to BREEAM Very Good and EPC B standards, ensuring sustainability, efficiency, and modern design

Excellent connectivity via the M65, enhancing regional logistics and supply chain integration

Positioned adjacent to Rossendale Road Industrial Estate, fostering a dynamic and collaborative commercial environment

Tracy Clavell‑Bate, Head of Development & Acquisition, commented: “The full completion of Advance Point is a proud moment for the Barnfield Group. We’ve delivered a flexible, high‑quality business park tailored to meet the needs of modern operators.

"With all units now ready for immediate occupation, we look forward to welcoming dynamic businesses to Burnley and contributing to local economic growth.”

Agents Trevor Dawson (01282 458007) and Taylor Weaver (01254 699030) are now inviting enquiries and arranging viewings for both purchases and leases.