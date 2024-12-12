Royal Mail’s Burnley Delivery Office has had 18 new electric vehicles delivered in time for the busy Christmas period.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One thousand of the iconic red vans were built by Peugeot at its factory in Ellesmere Port and are the first to bear the cypher of King Charles III.

The new vans will be charged on-site at the delivery office via Royal Mail’s 100% renewable electricity supply, making them zero emission vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Royal Mail’s new EVs coming off the line at Ellesmere Port.

Across the UK, Royal Mail is adding 2,100 electric vans to its fleet over the next year as part of the company’s plans to achieve Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Molly Ormonde, lead Customer operations manager for Burnley, said: “These new vans are a perfect gift ahead of Christmas! It’s our busiest time of year with posties delivering around double the number of parcels and letters compared to other months. We’re delighted that even more of our journeys will be carbon-free, helping to improve air quality in the local area.”

Royal Mail already has the largest electric delivery fleet in the UK, and the new additions will increase the electric fleet to 7,100 vans. When all the new vans are in use, they are expected to reduce Royal Mail’s total emissions by around 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.