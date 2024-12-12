Police are appealing for information after an electric bike rider was killed in a collision in Burnley.

Officers were called to Coal Clough Lane yesterday at 11-35pm following reports of a collision between a white BMW 1 series and an off-road electric bike outside the Coal Clough public house.

The rider of the electric bike, a 35-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at hospital.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and loved ones at this distressing time.

“As we investigate the collision, we are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the actions of either of the vehicles beforehand to come forward. We are also appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist us to please get in touch.

“Please contact 101, quoting 1457 of 11th December 2024, or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].”