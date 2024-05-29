The £16M project, that will also create between 40 and 50 jobs, will see the spa at Crow Wood Leisure double in size to a huge 60,000 sq ft, featuring a host of world class features including a dramatic vitality pool boasting four spacious hot tubs, ergonomic heated loungers, accessed via the heated poolside promenade and a mezzanine featuring a variety of bespoke relaxation areas with sensory lighting.

Set to attract visitors from across the country the spa will also feature the UK’s first multi-sensory KLAFS ice lounge and a south facing rooftop terrace with the UK’s largest hot tub, a firepit lounge and indoor restaurant and bar with retractable roof and windows.

These amazing CGIs will take you on a tour of what the finished spa will look like.

1 . Amazing images show what the £16M development at the Woodland Spa at Crow Wood Leisure in Burnley will look like . Photo: s Photo Sales

