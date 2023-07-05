14 photos from the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards sponsored by Burnley Council and Charter Walk
A Christmas themed red carpet event was held to celebrate the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service awards.
The awards, held at The Mechanics Theatre, were organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group.
The awards have been created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis.
