14 photos from the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards sponsored by Burnley Council and Charter Walk

A Christmas themed red carpet event was held to celebrate the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service awards.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

The awards, held at The Mechanics Theatre, were organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group.

The awards have been created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis.

Guests enjoy the festive awards night

1. Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Guests enjoy the festive awards night Photo: Andy Ford

Sweet William Florist (Best Independent Retailer and Best Ambassador)

2. Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Sweet William Florist (Best Independent Retailer and Best Ambassador) Photo: Andy Ford

Guests arrive for the festive themed awards night

3. Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Guests arrive for the festive themed awards night Photo: Andy Ford

Little Barista (Best Dining Place)

4. Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Little Barista (Best Dining Place) Photo: Andy Ford

