Unpaid Carers Eid Ul Fitr celebration
Join us for time with loved ones, make friends and enjoy a 3 course buffet! We would love to see members of the community from all faiths and religions come together to celebrate.
Call us on 01254 387444 or email [email protected] to book. (Carers must be registered with our service) The Mayor of Pendle Councillor Mohammad Aslam will be in attendance.
Carers Link Lancashire are a registered charity, commissioned by Lancashire County Council to provide free and confidential support to unpaid carers across East Lancashire. Find out more by visiting www.carerslinklancashire.co.uk
We can support you with benefits claims, requesting respite, aids and adaptations to the home, trips out, courses and much more more. Unpaid Carers Wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. An estimated 1 in 8 people are providing carer to a friend or family member and they save the economy £162 Billion per year. (Carers UK) Your rights as an unpaid carer are written in The Care Act (2014).