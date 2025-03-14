Unpaid Carers Eid Ul Fitr celebration

Carers Link are delighted to invite ALL unpaid carers and their families (adults only) to our upcoming Eid Ul Fitr celebration in Nelson on Tuesday 8th April for just £5pp!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us for time with loved ones, make friends and enjoy a 3 course buffet! We would love to see members of the community from all faiths and religions come together to celebrate.

Call us on 01254 387444 or email [email protected] to book. (Carers must be registered with our service) The Mayor of Pendle Councillor Mohammad Aslam will be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carers Link Lancashire are a registered charity, commissioned by Lancashire County Council to provide free and confidential support to unpaid carers across East Lancashire. Find out more by visiting www.carerslinklancashire.co.uk

Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr as a community

We can support you with benefits claims, requesting respite, aids and adaptations to the home, trips out, courses and much more more. Unpaid Carers Wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. An estimated 1 in 8 people are providing carer to a friend or family member and they save the economy £162 Billion per year. (Carers UK) Your rights as an unpaid carer are written in The Care Act (2014).