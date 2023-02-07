In spite of the huge challenges faced by many theatres with the return of live performances post-Covid, the young members of the Stage Door Youth Theatre are thrilled to be in rehearsals for their live shows this March - ‘Broadway Lights, West End Nights’.

Lauren Jackson, event co-ordinator at the Pendle Leisure Trust, said: “We have worked with Stage Door in previous years and we are really excited to welcome them back onto the Muni stage.

“Janet and her team are working so hard on the show, it really is one not to be missed and we hope you can come along and support this amazing youth theatre company.”

Some of the young performers from Stage Door Youth Theatre in Colne

As Stage Door audience numbers grow, their all-singing, all-dancing spring showcase features the iconic music from favourite musical shows, performed by the talented 11-17 years olds from local high schools including Fisher-More, West Craven, St Augustine’s and Bowland.

The well-known numbers are guaranteed to get audience feet tapping, hands clapping, and theatre goers singing along. From Blood Brothers and Phantom to We Will Rock You and High School Musical.

Inspiring the young people of Lancashire

The Stage Door Youth Theatre Company was founded in 2005 by artistic director Janet Philbrook – a professional, experienced actor and performer who has appeared in London West End shows such as the incredible ‘Les Miserable’.

Creative leader Janet Philbrook said: “Our core mission is to be inclusive - celebrating the young people who enjoy and thrive being a part of our growing company.

"It is so much more than an amateur theatre group, it’s a family and a safe haven for our young people helping them grow and learn outside of school. I can’t wait for everyone to come and see the amazing talent and efforts of our wonderful young performers.”

About

With two performing youth theatres offering classes for all ages from reception through to adults, LAMDA graded examinations in both acting and musical theatre and a school holiday club/after school club. Producing one mainstage show per year with smaller outside productions throughout the rest of the year.

Tickets

