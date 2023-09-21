Bittersweet. There can be no other word that encapsulates so perfectly the latest production from The Rossendale Players, ‘Albert Nobbs’.

Well, I could also add touching, funny and heartwarming but you get the idea.

Gordon Steel’s poignant play is brought to the Rossendale stage, complete with local flourishes, by director Carolanne Connolly, who also stars as the protagonist’s devoted wife Connie, a role which takes on a spiritual dimension in the second half.

The title character is played with comic aplomb by Players stalwart Paul McGowan who revels in the role of the grouchy, northern but vulnerable Albert.

Paul McGowan and Lesley Jackson in the Rossendale Players' production of Albert Nobbs at the New Millennium Theatre, Burnley Road East, Waterfoot

The story centres on Albert and Connie’s hilarious, sometimes strained, but always loving relationship until it is brought to a premature, tragic end by Connie’s death in a road accident.

Without giving too much away, Albert must come to terms with Connie’s loss, seeking solace in the arms of mutual friend Rose, played sensitively and humourously by Marina Butterworth, with the spirit of Connie never being far from his side.

Despite the subject matter, this is a hugely funny production, which had the full house audience in tears of laughter, no doubt with the odd tear of sadness, as Albert, Connie, Rose and, last but by no means least, Alice partake in a riotous story, punctuated with sharp one-liners (courtesy of Albert), visual gags and more than a few ‘mucky’ jokes.

The minor character of Alice elicits a real scene-stealing performance from co-director Lesley Jackson who eats up the stage with hilarity.