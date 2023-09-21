News you can trust since 1877
Rossendale Players production of Albert Nobbs is bittersweet comedy of perfection

Bittersweet. There can be no other word that encapsulates so perfectly the latest production from The Rossendale Players, ‘Albert Nobbs’.
By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Well, I could also add touching, funny and heartwarming but you get the idea.

Gordon Steel’s poignant play is brought to the Rossendale stage, complete with local flourishes, by director Carolanne Connolly, who also stars as the protagonist’s devoted wife Connie, a role which takes on a spiritual dimension in the second half.

The title character is played with comic aplomb by Players stalwart Paul McGowan who revels in the role of the grouchy, northern but vulnerable Albert.

The story centres on Albert and Connie’s hilarious, sometimes strained, but always loving relationship until it is brought to a premature, tragic end by Connie’s death in a road accident.

Without giving too much away, Albert must come to terms with Connie’s loss, seeking solace in the arms of mutual friend Rose, played sensitively and humourously by Marina Butterworth, with the spirit of Connie never being far from his side.

Despite the subject matter, this is a hugely funny production, which had the full house audience in tears of laughter, no doubt with the odd tear of sadness, as Albert, Connie, Rose and, last but by no means least, Alice partake in a riotous story, punctuated with sharp one-liners (courtesy of Albert), visual gags and more than a few ‘mucky’ jokes.

The minor character of Alice elicits a real scene-stealing performance from co-director Lesley Jackson who eats up the stage with hilarity.

Albert Nobbs is on at the New Millennium Theatre, Waterfoot, until Saturday, September 23rd.