Packed with cheesy jokes and slapstick comedy, the show never fails to cheer up the gloomy month of January. The introduction of microphones, which members fund raised for, made a huge difference, especially with a very exuberant audience.

Directed by Fiona Thompson the classic story of how a young farmer swaps his prized cow for some ‘magic’ beans was played strictly for laughs and portrays the giant in the heart of the story as someone who has a problem with excessive wind, much to the delight of the younger members of the audience. In true panto style, where a female takes on the male lead role, Olivia Hirst played Jack beautifully and Becca Wilkins was Jill who Jack has to climb the beanstalk and rescue from the angry giant. Becca was confident and charming in the role. I really enjoyed the pairing of Martyn Green as Jack’s brother Silly Simon and Michael Dyas as their mum and the ‘dame’ Tilly Trott. Martyn always turns in a flawless performance and I think this was Michael’s debut as a dame. He made the role his own and resisted the temptation to go over the top and be a scene stealer.

Some of the cast of Greenbrook Panto Society's annual show which this year is Jack and the Beanstalk

Helen Ingham was great as the very elegant Fairy Everygreen and I have to say a star is born in Maxwell Hopkinson as the ‘baddie’ Fleshcreep. I have watched Maxwell come up from playing chorus roles to his first major part and he nailed it. He was on stage for almost every scene and the audience loved to ‘boo and hiss’ him every time he appeared. He also had a few comedy lines which he executed perfectly. Emily Greenall as his sidekick Spinach was also great, allowing Fleshcreep to take centre stage. That’s the mark of a good actor to me.

Ella Thompson has great comedy timing as Pat the cow and Elliot Griffiths was King Crumble, played in the style of ‘young Mr Grace’ from the classic TV comedy ‘Are You Being Served?’ (although he is far too young to even remember it) A special shout-out to the chorus who, as always, were fabulous to watch and included: Joshua A, Mason B, Patrick B, Lily D, Phoebe H, Darcey H, Chloe H, Elodie L, Amaya T, Elsie W, Rubie B and Olivia H.