Mystery and comedy coming to Clitheroe stage

Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur and Operatic Dramatic Society will be presenting ‘Off the Hook, the hilarious play written by Derek Benfield.

The farce sees two crooks, Fred and Charlie, spring a dim-witted Harold Spook out of prison only to realise there's been an identity mix-up. Along the way, we meet a variety of staff and guests staying at the hotel - each contributing their own barriers to the crooks' plans to find hidden money.

The play is full of laughs, and is sure to be a wonderfully entertaining affair, directed by Lesley Haworth.

The cast of 'Off The Hook'

Society chairman Stephanie Zak said: ”Off the Hook is a fabulous show, providing a perfect balance of mystery and comedy. The cast are absolutely terrific and working so hard to bring you a thoroughly entertaining show.

"With such excellent entertainment on your doorstep, there's no reason not to book those tickets and come along to support your local Am Dram society. I look forward to seeing our audiences enjoying such a hilarious play.”

To make your visit even better, you can also grab 20% off your entire bill when you book a table at Vista Cielo and show your tickets when paying.

The show takes place from Wednesday May 25th to Friday 27th at 7-30pm with a Saturday matinee performance at 2-15pm on May 28th.