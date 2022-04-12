'We are open as usual' message from popular Clitheroe church undergoing major restoration work to replace windows

That is the message from Clitheroe United Reformed Church which is currently partially hidden under scaffolding and sheeting.

Work is being carried out to complete the final phase of replacing the windows with new double glazed units and the next three months will see the final phase take place to replace the west windows at the front of the church in Moor Lane.

This work will be carried out by Clitheroe firm Lightworks, winners of the Creative Business Award and Beacon Award at the recent RVBC awards ceremony.

Scaffolding on the Clitheroe United Reformed Church

The new windows have been designed by Daniel Burke and his team and will include colours in keeping with the rose window on the Lowergate side of the church. The project has been partially funded by Lancashire Environmental Fund and Congregational and General Charitable Trust along with church fund raising events.

All the usual activities will continue in the church during this time, including worship each Sunday at 10.30 am and a Thursday lunchtime service at 12.30 pm, the country market on Tuesdays between 9am and 12.30pm and the popular first Saturday of the month events serving homemade soups and cakes and selling books and jigsaws.