Act One Beginners, which was founded in 2019 by Leanne Wharf and her husband Greg, were named as the winner of the Classic Football Shirts Burnley’s Business Boost competition. And the prize from Classic Football Shirts, who have been Burnley Football Clubs main sponsor this season, was a cheque for £5,000.

Describing the win as a ‘dream’ Leanne said: “The news came through that we had won while we were down at Act One with our Friday night students. The atmosphere was crazy as the kids all jumped around with us in excitement.”

Leanne and Greg Wharf, founders of Burnley theatre school Act One Beginners with their children Kobi and Autumn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school has 172 students, 11 tutors and runs over three nights from its base at Gannow Community Centre.

A professional performer for several years with Explosive Productions, Leanne made her stage debut at the age of six. A student at the former Ivy Bank High School in Burnley, Leanne attended Basics Theatre School. She studied at Phil Winstone's Theatre Works in Blackpool and has sung at some of the biggest and best known clubs in the UK but musical theatre was always Leanne's first love.

The Wharfs were invited to join some of the Classic Football Shirts team in the hospitality suite during a match at Turf Moor and Act One Beginners were the main sponsors for the day.

Leanne said: “ Seeing our logo and advertisement swirling around the pitch and then to see it all over match of the day that night was incredible!!

A proud moment for the Wharfs at Turf Moor when they were presented with a cheque for £5,000 after their theatre school Act One Beginners won the Classic Football Shirts; Burnley's Business Boost competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our logo was everywhere, on the social media posts, the programme and all around the pitch during the match.

“Not only that, we were presented with a cheque for £5,000 on the pitch at half time as a boost for our school - honestly it was like a dream. “Olivia, from Classic Shirts, said that day that we were the clear winners because people didn't just tag us, they wrote such lovely, humbling things about our school.”

After all the excitement the students have been knuckling down at rehearsals for the school’s first musical.

"The Little Mermaid Jr" will be presented at The Civic Arts Centre & Theatre in Oswaldtwistle on Monday and Tuesday, 10th and 11th at 7pm.