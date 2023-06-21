News you can trust since 1877
Keyboard player and vocalist with 60's iconic band Herman's Hermits to host family friendly music festival in Ribble Valley

A family friendly music festival is being staged next month by a group of volunteers keen to raise as much money as possible for their village church.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:21 BST

Raise the Roof will take place in Sabden on Saturday, July 29th.

The event is being hosted by Kevan Lingard of 60s band Herman’s Hermits and acts include The Kicks, Shakey’s Brother, Francoise and headliner DJ dad and son duo Edwards & Edwards. The venue is St Mary’s Church Community Hall and there is an indoor and outdoor stage, a bouncy castle, food stalls and a bar.

Kevan Lingard of legendary 60s band Herman's Hermits will host a family friendly music festival, Raise the Roof, in Sabden on Saturday, July 29thKevan Lingard of legendary 60s band Herman's Hermits will host a family friendly music festival, Raise the Roof, in Sabden on Saturday, July 29th
    This event has been organised by Sabden Collective who are a group of volunteers who work together for community projects. Their time and efforts are completely free of charge meaning 100% of the funds raised will go to the project.

    And all proceeds from Raise the Roof will go towards St Nicholas Church in the village towards the £200,000 it needs to raise to solve a huge dry rot problem.

    St. Nicholas has a Grade II four bay nave and tower which were constructed in 1846. The spire and tower are part of the iconic Sabden scenery and are a much-loved landmark, with the church featuring in most picture postcard images of Sabden. It also houses a rare and unusual John Laycock organ built in 1879.

    Sabden Collective member Katie Skellern said: “The church is a landmark of the village and holds a special place in so many people’s lives.”

    A family friendly music festival, Raise the Roof, to raise money for St Nicholas Church in Sabden will take place in the village in July.A family friendly music festival, Raise the Roof, to raise money for St Nicholas Church in Sabden will take place in the village in July.
    Tickets can be purchased from shops in Sabden - Ella Mia Hair & Beauty, Shippy’s and The Village News or onlind at eventbrite or search Raise the Roof.

    Francoise is one of the singers on the bill at the Raise the Roof family friendly music festival in Sabden on Saturday, July 29thFrancoise is one of the singers on the bill at the Raise the Roof family friendly music festival in Sabden on Saturday, July 29th
