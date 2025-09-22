Dave Fishwick story Bank of Dave The Musical to premiere at The Lowry Theatre Salford

His story has been told in books, television and film, and now Bank on Dave – Burnley’s very own David versus Goliath story – is being given the musical treatment.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, it has just been announced that the hit Netflix movie capturing Burnley entrepreneur Dave Fishwick’s battle to set up a community bank is to adapted for the stage, with its premiere on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at The Lowry Theatre, Salford.

The Burnley Express went along to the theatre to catch up with the man himself as well as the talent behind the musical – Rob Madge, Pippa Cleary and Nikolai Foster – to hear about the transition from screen to stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave said: “To have my story now being made into a musical is so exciting, and yet again putting Burnley on the map. I’m sworn to secrecy at the moment on the cast, but I can tell you there’s some big names expressed an interest in appearing.

Dave Fishwick and his wife Nicky at the Bank of Dave Musical launch at the Lowry Theatre in Salford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“When Netflix gave permission for the musical, I insisted that it be shown first in the North-West, so I’m delighted it’s coming to the Lowry next May. It will also be showing at the Leicester Curve, and then the West End. Hopefully, it will then cross the Atlantic to Broadway.”

Largely based on the original hit film, the musical sees posh but principled lawyer Hugh at Dave’s side, as he swaps Burnley for London to take on the banking bigwigs and fight for a fairer deal. But will the fat cats of the City make way for Dave’s dreams?

He added: “Watching myself on telly was unbelievable; however, watching someone play me live on stage will be totally surreal. I am just an ordinary lad from Burnley, who does extraordinary things, and if I can make it happen, you can too. Always have the courage to follow your dreams!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Express also caught up with respected theatre man Rob Madge, who has adapted the book and lyrics for the stage.

He said: “A couple of years ago Pippa Cleary and I were asked to turn Dave Fishwick’s inspirational story into a musical (I know! You weren’t expecting that, were you? But, much like Miss Saigon, Dave too has a helicopter, so a musical seemed a natural fit).

“Safe to say, it has been nothing short of a joy. I am deeply proud to be telling this special tale of community, hope and perseverance. In a world that seems more fractured every day, I am so thrilled to be offering an alternative where our Dave and his brilliant company of players can help mend the broken pieces. As he himself would say, rule number 1: never give up. Rule number 2: never, ever give up.”

The musical is produced by ROYO, Future Artists Entertainment, Curve and Lowry. Katie Lander is the consultant for Finestripe Productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pippa added: “The whole process has been filled with laughter and a real sense of purpose, just like Dave’s story itself. Writing these songs has been such a joy, capturing the humour, grit and heart that makes this tale so uniquely British. We’ve had an absolute blast bringing Dave’s fight for fairness to life, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it for themselves next year.”