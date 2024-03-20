Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stage was set, quite literally, in the Players’ intimate New Millennium Theatre where our five characters found themselves with a surprise inheritance of a run-down old theatre in need of some TLC.

As ever, the design of the set was superb with great attention to detail as the curtain went up on the story of Theresa, Pam, Jackie, Sharon and Betty who embark on an outrageous quest to tempt Broadway legend Liza Minnnelli to perform at their new theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A real feelgood story courtesy of Olivier Award-nominated playwright Peter Quilter, unfolds which sees the quintet bond over their hilarious crusade to breathe life into their dilapidated new home.

Curtain Up! is currently playing at the Rossendale Players' New Millennium Theatre

Lauren Lockett takes centre stage as Theresa, the glue holding the quintet together, a young girl with a passion for amateur dramatics.

The play is very much a comedy with slapstick, visual gags and comic timing coming to the fore, not least from veteran scene-stealer Lynne Atkinson who excels as Theresa’s filter-less nana Betty, a purveyor of some very waspish humour.

Lynne is equalled in her comic moments by newcomer Chevonne McCartney-Williams who plays the alternative Sharon, a free-spirit, dopey but loveable. Chevonne’s breathless performance, including her dancing, lit up the stage. A shout-out here to choreographer Rachael O’Hara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Smallman, recently returning to the stage after a 20 year hiatus, plays the most multi-layered character in Pam, the jilted wife of the man who left the group his theatre. Attracting the most pathos of all the characters, Pam is never-the-less still hilarious in many moments, not least in her jealous-ridden interactions with love rival Jackie, played with great delight by Players regular Helena Rose Lockett.

Ultimately, all the characters form unexpected connections on their journey on stage as they realise there’s no business like show business.

Directed by Dawn Rowe, the play moves along at a cracking pace with the word-perfect cast and picture-perfect stage setting. There’s music, dance and plenty of good-natured laughter.