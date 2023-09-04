Colne's Stage Door Youth Theatre to give free performance of 'Beware the Jabberwock' following rave reviews at Edinburgh Fringe
The talented teens from Stage Door Youth Theatre – William Peacock, Erin Jarvis, Lewis Sugden, Martha Lickess, Josh Ryde, Annabelle Ogle, Charlie Drinkwater – will perform ‘Beware the Jabberwock’ on Friday September 8th at 7-30pm at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Colne.
The group won rave reviews for their adaptation of the play by Ron Nicol, who the youngsters were also lucky enough to meet, and who also had some very kind words to say about their talents.
They also won The Derek Awards Best Young Cast 2023 after they performed daily at Greenside’s Lime Studio in the Scottish capital.
Stage Door Youth Theatre creative leader Janet Philbrook said: “Our young performers have loved every minute of the experience, both on and off stage! We’re so very proud of our lovely Stage Door Enigma Theatre company.”