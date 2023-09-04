Fresh from wowing critics at last month’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, young performers from Colne are set to put on a free performance of the play on their home turf.

The talented teens from Stage Door Youth Theatre – William Peacock, Erin Jarvis, Lewis Sugden, Martha Lickess, Josh Ryde, Annabelle Ogle, Charlie Drinkwater – will perform ‘Beware the Jabberwock’ on Friday September 8th at 7-30pm at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Colne.

The group won rave reviews for their adaptation of the play by Ron Nicol, who the youngsters were also lucky enough to meet, and who also had some very kind words to say about their talents.

Colne's Stage Door Youth Theatre performing Beware the Jabberwock at Edinburgh Fringe

They also won The Derek Awards Best Young Cast 2023 after they performed daily at Greenside’s Lime Studio in the Scottish capital.