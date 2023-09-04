News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Colne's Stage Door Youth Theatre to give free performance of 'Beware the Jabberwock' following rave reviews at Edinburgh Fringe

Fresh from wowing critics at last month’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, young performers from Colne are set to put on a free performance of the play on their home turf.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:06 BST

The talented teens from Stage Door Youth Theatre – William Peacock, Erin Jarvis, Lewis Sugden, Martha Lickess, Josh Ryde, Annabelle Ogle, Charlie Drinkwater – will perform ‘Beware the Jabberwock’ on Friday September 8th at 7-30pm at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Colne.

The group won rave reviews for their adaptation of the play by Ron Nicol, who the youngsters were also lucky enough to meet, and who also had some very kind words to say about their talents.

Read More
Future still unclear for former carvery and Grade II listed Langroyd Hall in Col...
Colne's Stage Door Youth Theatre performing Beware the Jabberwock at Edinburgh FringeColne's Stage Door Youth Theatre performing Beware the Jabberwock at Edinburgh Fringe
Colne's Stage Door Youth Theatre performing Beware the Jabberwock at Edinburgh Fringe
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also won The Derek Awards Best Young Cast 2023 after they performed daily at Greenside’s Lime Studio in the Scottish capital.

Stage Door Youth Theatre creative leader Janet Philbrook said: “Our young performers have loved every minute of the experience, both on and off stage! We’re so very proud of our lovely Stage Door Enigma Theatre company.”

Related topics:Colne