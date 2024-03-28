Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley Light Opera Society scooped received six gongs for its November, 2023, show ‘Young Frankenstein, including ‘Best Musical’ at the National Operatic and Dramatic Society Awards (NODA) which honours amateur theatre groups.

The winners were: Ann Mason as Frau Blucher (Best female character comedy performance) Mal Wood as Igor (Best supporting male in a musical ) Leanne Wharf as Elizabeth Benning (Best supporting female character in a musical) Steven Mercer-Murray (Best musical director) Anthony Williams (Best director of a musical).

Burnley Light Opera Society celebrate receiving six awards at the recent National Operatic and Dramatic Society (NODA) awards night for its 2023 musical 'Young Frankenstein'

The awards success was a fitting 90th birthday gift for the society and the show never stops for the gifted cast as they are staging ‘A Musical Celebration’ on Friday and Saturday, April 12th and 13th at Burnley Mechanics Theatre with a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2-30pm. The first half is packed with songs from the most popular musicals and the second half runs through some of the musicals BLOS has performed in its 90 year history, decade by decade.

BLOS member Leanne Wharf said: “It’s going to be an absolutely fabulous celebration of local theatre at its finest with some of the most talented singers and musicians. It’s definitely a night not to be missed.”