Burnley Light Opera Society scoops six awards at National Operatic and Dramatic Society Awards
Burnley Light Opera Society scooped received six gongs for its November, 2023, show ‘Young Frankenstein, including ‘Best Musical’ at the National Operatic and Dramatic Society Awards (NODA) which honours amateur theatre groups.
The winners were: Ann Mason as Frau Blucher (Best female character comedy performance) Mal Wood as Igor (Best supporting male in a musical ) Leanne Wharf as Elizabeth Benning (Best supporting female character in a musical) Steven Mercer-Murray (Best musical director) Anthony Williams (Best director of a musical).
The awards success was a fitting 90th birthday gift for the society and the show never stops for the gifted cast as they are staging ‘A Musical Celebration’ on Friday and Saturday, April 12th and 13th at Burnley Mechanics Theatre with a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2-30pm. The first half is packed with songs from the most popular musicals and the second half runs through some of the musicals BLOS has performed in its 90 year history, decade by decade.
BLOS member Leanne Wharf said: “It’s going to be an absolutely fabulous celebration of local theatre at its finest with some of the most talented singers and musicians. It’s definitely a night not to be missed.”
The landmark birthday will be marked on Saturday, June 8th, with a huge celebration for members past and present. A ticketed event, anyone who would like to go is asked to get in touch with the society. After that auditions will begin for the society’s 2024 production which this year is the iconic musical ‘Annie.’ Tickets for a ‘A Musical Celebration’ are available from the Mechanics box office on 01282 664400 and more information about the 90th birthday event can be found by going the group’s facebook page.
