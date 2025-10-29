The Manor House Autumn Fair

By Jacqueline Higson
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:32 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 15:36 GMT
Autumn Fair 15th Novemberplaceholder image
Autumn Fair 15th November
Come join us for a fun filled Autumn Fair at the Manor House Chatburn on Saturday 15th November from 1:30pm.

Get ready for a delightful afternoon of autumnal fun at The Manor House, Chatburn. Our Autumn Fair will take place on Saturday, November 15th, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. and promises to be a wonderful experience for the entire family.

Event Details:

  • What: Autumn Fair
  • When: Saturday, November 15th, 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
  • Where: The Manor House, Chatburn
  • Featuring: Craft stalls, tea & coffee, home-made cakes, hot mince pies, home-made jam, fun games, tombola.
Related topics:Chatburn
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice