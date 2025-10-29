The Manor House Autumn Fair
Come join us for a fun filled Autumn Fair at the Manor House Chatburn on Saturday 15th November from 1:30pm.
Get ready for a delightful afternoon of autumnal fun at The Manor House, Chatburn. Our Autumn Fair will take place on Saturday, November 15th, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. and promises to be a wonderful experience for the entire family.
Event Details:
- What: Autumn Fair
- When: Saturday, November 15th, 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
- Where: The Manor House, Chatburn
- Featuring: Craft stalls, tea & coffee, home-made cakes, hot mince pies, home-made jam, fun games, tombola.