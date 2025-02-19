Nominate your unsung community heroes for Clitheroe's Town Awards 2025

Clitheroe Town Council is inviting members of the public to nominate individuals or organisations who have 'gone the extra mile' to receive a prestigious Town Award.

There are no complicated application forms or voting, the emphasis is on the nominee to explain why they believe the person nominated deserves a Town Award. This year’s awards will feature just two categories: one for under 18s the other for over 18s.

The Town Awards will be determined by the Town Mayor, Deputy Town Mayor and Leader of the Town Council.

Nominations need to be received in writing by the Town Council by 5.00 pm on Friday 21 March 2025.

Nominations can be submitted by either a letter addressed to the Town Council at Town Hall, 9 Church Street, Clitheroe BB7 2DD or by e-mail to [email protected].