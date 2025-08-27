Nik Kershaw: My best songs were quick to write – that’s often the way!

Chart-topper Nik Kershaw is bringing his music - and his musings - to Burnley in October.

It’s more than 40 years since Kershaw first exploded onto the UK pop scene as a chart-topping solo artist.

A string of global hits – including ‘Wouldn’t it Be Good’, ‘The Riddle’ and ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ – saw him spend 62 weeks on the UK singles chart through 1984 and 1985.

He also performed a memorable set at the iconic Live Aid concert at Wembley in front of an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.

Burnley-bound: Nik Kershaw

But it’s not just as a solo artist that Kershaw has enjoyed global success – he’s also written and produced best-selling songs for a string of top artists including Elton John, Sya, Gary Barlow, Ronan Keating, Lulu, and Bonnie Tyler.

He wrote the Chesney Hawkes smash ‘The One And Only’, which spent five weeks at number one in 1991 and cracked the top 10 in the USA.

He’s bringing his intimate theatre tour with a difference, Musings & Lyrics, to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on 16 October.

It coincides with the launch of his new book, Musings and Lyrics (The Inane Ramblings of a Grateful Idiot)’, which tells the stories behind every song from his nine studio albums.

“I’m very much looking forward to these solo shows, which are in some brilliantly intimate venues – giving me a chance to share songs, stories and have a Q&A session with the audience too.

“I get asked a lot about Live Aid, which was unlike anything else I’ve ever done. It was an incredible experience, and I feel very privileged to have been part of it. When you realise just how many people were involved behind the scenes in making that event happen, it’s amazing.”

For ticket information visit: https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873665742