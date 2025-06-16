Huey Morgan to bring his popular Q&A tour to Burnley Mechanics

Fun Lovin' Criminal Huey Morgan is bringing his popular Q&A tour to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre next Spring.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musician, TV broadcaster, author and DJ, has added more dates to his Huey Morgan: The Fun Lovin’ Criminal spoken word tour after a successful run earlier this year.

Described as a charismatic, authentic, passionate, and popular renegade, Huey’s solo tour – mixing music and chat – is a chance for fans to get up close and personal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan first came to prominence as the frontman and driving force of the eclectic American rap/rock outfit Fun Lovin’ Criminals, which he led from 1993 until 2021.

Huey Morgan, musician, TV broadcaster, author and DJ

Best known for the hit record Scooby Snacks, Fun Lovin’ Criminals released six albums between 1996 and 2010 and sold over 10 million records.

And as host of The Huey Show on BBC Radio 6 since 2008, Morgan is a cherished voice on national radio in the UK, where he hosts a mix of hip hop, soul, punk, funk, rock and everything in between.

Huey says: “I had such an awesome time with this tour last time round that when the chance to go back out again came up, I couldn’t resist. So come along y’all and enjoy a night of music and chat.”

The tour comes to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday, April 9, 2026. For ticket information visit: https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673472