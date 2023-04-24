Teen Burnley actress Lamissah La-Shontae wins role in new movie based on life of Jekyll and Hyde alongside former Eastender's actor and star of reality TV show Love Island
A teenage actress from Burnley has won a role in a film about the infamous character Jekyll and Hyde.
Lamissah La-Shontae will play the role of trainee surgeon Dr Kate Parker in the film ‘Mr Hyde: The Untold Story’ when filming begins in June at secret locations in Northamptonshire. The stellar cast includes former Eastenders star Adam Astill, who plays the title role.
Rachel Warren, known for her roles in Rise of the Foot Soldier, Dragged Up Dirty and The Last Heist, plays a psychiatric doctor. Amber Doig-Thorne, who starred in this year’s box office smash hit horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is also in the cast with Jake Cornish who appeared in the reality TV show Love Island.
The film is being made by DB13 Productions in association with Golden Gate Productions and is written and directed by Dan Brothers.
Lamissah has just finished filming a secret project in London and Jamaica alongside pop icon Peter Andre and former Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas.
Lamissah won her first acting role at the age of eight when she appeared in the movie Kin as Ella Fortuna and in 2018 she appeared in the movies Deadline and Case Files.
A pupil at Shuttleworth College in Padiham Lamissah is also a successful international model, blogger, and 'influencer' with a huge presence on social media, racking up over 200,000 followers on Instagram.
In 2021 she won the Medal of Honour at the British Citizen Youth Awards and has recently been nominated for the second year running as a positive role model for age in the National Diversity Awards.