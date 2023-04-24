Lamissah La-Shontae will play the role of trainee surgeon Dr Kate Parker in the film ‘Mr Hyde: The Untold Story’ when filming begins in June at secret locations in Northamptonshire. The stellar cast includes former Eastenders star Adam Astill, who plays the title role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Warren, known for her roles in Rise of the Foot Soldier, Dragged Up Dirty and The Last Heist, plays a psychiatric doctor. Amber Doig-Thorne, who starred in this year’s box office smash hit horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is also in the cast with Jake Cornish who appeared in the reality TV show Love Island.

Teen actress Lamissah La Shontae is to play a trainee surgeon in a new film about Jekyll and Hyde

The film is being made by DB13 Productions in association with Golden Gate Productions and is written and directed by Dan Brothers.

Lamissah has just finished filming a secret project in London and Jamaica alongside pop icon Peter Andre and former Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamissah won her first acting role at the age of eight when she appeared in the movie Kin as Ella Fortuna and in 2018 she appeared in the movies Deadline and Case Files.

A pupil at Shuttleworth College in Padiham Lamissah is also a successful international model, blogger, and 'influencer' with a huge presence on social media, racking up over 200,000 followers on Instagram.