Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William Trundle will appear in the second series of the show’ Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens’ which follows the everyday lives of former ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Casualty’ star Gemma, who met her husband, a professional dancer, on ratings winner ‘Strictly’ in 2017.

Film crews spent the day at Dr. Jonquille Chantrey’s internationally renowned Cheshire clinic in Alderley Edge, where William is based. Gemma has been a client of William’s for several months. He said: “Gemma is a really lovely, natural person both on and off camera. She is very focused on looking good and feeling well naturally and wants to achieve this without any injectable processes.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley skincare expert and leading asethetician William Trundle is to make a guest appearance on TV reality show with former 'Strictly' star Gemma Atkinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William already has a several celebrity clients including ‘Coronation Street’ stars Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe and Sue Cleaver who plays Eileen Grimshaw. The only man ever to be shortlisted in the Aesthetic Therapist of the Year category in the 2023 Aesthetic Medicine Awards, William, a student at the former St Theodore’s RC High School, is a dedicated skincare expert who has real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager. He has worked for some of the top names in the industry including world leading brand Espa at its salon in Harvey Nichols store in Manchester.

He was then asked to join the spa team at the Radisson Edwardian Blu as an Espa therapist before he was poached by a skincare brand Rodial to come on board with them and be their skincare specialist for Harvey Nichols, Manchester and the North West.

This gave William the opportunity to train to a higher level of knowledge which had a science base before his career took another direction and he found himself working for giant beauty brand Clarins Wilmslow in the heart of Cheshire. He then went on to train in non surgical skin rejuvenation procedures such as dermaroller, mesotherapy, and chemical peels.

William added: “I loved filming for the show and can’t wait to see it on TV, I think it’s brilliant and positive for Burnley. It will also give people a chance to see what I do and I hope it inspires young people to see that you can achieve your dreams if you work hard for what you want.”