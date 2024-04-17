The couple’s big day marked a happy ending to a sad time as they lost Tim’s mum, Jean, in November last year. Then Tim’s grieving dad, Colin, suffered three strokes after his wife’s death, with two of them happening on the same day of her funeral. The couple had been married for 66 years.

Tim said: “It has been a very traumatic time, and there was a time when we thought about postponing the wedding.”

After saying their vows the newlyweds held a reception at Ighten Mount Bowling Club in Burnley. Their photographer for the day was Julie’s sister in law Anna Brame, and here is a selection of lovely images from the big day

