As revealed last week in the Burnley Express, US streaming giant Netflix have given a 4K ‘polish’ to the original documentary series, first broadcast on Channel Four, which catapulted Burnley and Pendle minibus salesman Dave Fishwick into the national consciousness.

The standalone shows, filmed over several years, documented Dave’s bid to set up a community bank. The end result was Burnley Savings and Loans in Keirby Walk and smash-hit Netflix movie Bank of Dave, which was released with an A-star cast earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seemingly following a similar stratospheric trajectory to the movie, Dave described the trending of the series, which launched on Friday, as “unbelievable”.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.