Remastered Bank of Dave television series is trending on Netflix

After just a few days since its launch on Netflix, the remastered Bank of Dave television series is trending.

By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:05 BST

As revealed last week in the Burnley Express, US streaming giant Netflix have given a 4K ‘polish’ to the original documentary series, first broadcast on Channel Four, which catapulted Burnley and Pendle minibus salesman Dave Fishwick into the national consciousness.

The standalone shows, filmed over several years, documented Dave’s bid to set up a community bank. The end result was Burnley Savings and Loans in Keirby Walk and smash-hit Netflix movie Bank of Dave, which was released with an A-star cast earlier this year.

Seemingly following a similar stratospheric trajectory to the movie, Dave described the trending of the series, which launched on Friday, as “unbelievable”.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Original Bank of Dave Channel 4 series to be given 4K polish on Netflix

In other news, Dave is in talks with Downing Street, and is hoping to meet with prime minister Rishi Sunak in Burnley in the coming months to discuss how his community bank model could be rolled out across the country.

