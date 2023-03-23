Three Bank of Dave documentary episodes, which began filming in 2012, told the story of Burnley and Pendle minibus salesman Dave Fishwick as he attempted to take on the big banks in his bid to set up his own high street bank.

His struggles and eventual success were the basis of a hit feelgood movie biopic of the same name which aired on Netflix earlier this year, and made Dave a household name, not just in this country but across the world.

Dave Fishwick's original Channel 4 series 'Bank of Dave' has been remastered for Netflix

And in a strange quirk of fate, just as huge investment banks were facing financial challenges 10 years ago and contributing to an uncertain time for many, so too today big banks are once again making negative headlines.

Speaking exclusively to the Burney Express about the re-launch of the series, Dave said: “I’m so pleased and honoured that Netflix have decided to air my original series on its huge platform.

“They’ve given the episodes a real polish and they will be available to watch in 4K resolution which will look fantastic. The episodes, many of which feature Burnley, told my fight of bringing old-fashioned banking back to the high street.

“And considering what we’ve been seeing in the news lately about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in America and Credit Suisse in Switzerland, it seems strange how this has aligned with my series being re-released.

“It wasn’t planned that way and I didn’t make these banks bankrupt I promise, but it just goes to show that some things never change as these big banks have needed bailing out again.”

Old-fashioned banking

Indeed, as Dave is keen to point out, his own bank in Burley’s Keirby Walk is a throwback to the old-fashioned high street bank with a bank manager keen to “look at people as people” and a team of young bankers who understand manual underwriting.

“My bank manager David Henshaw, who is seventy-odd, has been doing this for years. A lot of old people and local traders don’t want to look at a computer screen, they want to see someone face-to-face,” Dave said.

“David has taught our team manual underwriting. If people have had a blip in their lives, whether that be divorce or losing their jobs, we can find out, make a decision based on common sense and get them back on their feet. How can a computer 300 miles away make that decision?”

The digitally remastered Bank of Dave series, with the adverts taken out and unseen footage added, will come to Netflix this Friday, with plenty of Burnley scenery as an added extra.

