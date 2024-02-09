As there has been such an avalanche of interest in the show two screenings were held, one for the cast, crew and staff from Padiham Leisure Centre and the second for the public. The trailer for the pilot dropped last month and Jack said he had been ‘blown away’ by the support he has received from people in Burnley and Padiham. The show focuses on a day in the life of staff working at a local swimming baths which is under threat due to proposed plans for a modernised leisure complex. The pilot episode centres around the complicated dynamics between staff members at fictional 'Gorple Baths' as they all compete to win the title of 'Employee of the Month’ which is heavily impacting on the usual footfall, so the management are doing all they can to keep it a float.