Pendle Social Cinema is hosting two screenings for June, celebrating the summer solstice and Pride month.

The volunteer-run cinema, based at The Garage, Northlight, usually screens one film a month on a pay-what-you-can basis. They are part of In-Situ arts organisation.

Darren, one of the founders, said: “We set up initially as a response to the closure of local cinemas, and the lack of variety at the multiplexes – we just wanted a place where we could enjoy good, interesting, less-mainstream films, without premium prices and the time and effort of travelling to Manchester to see something that wasn’t made by Marvel.

“Sometimes attendees can't pay anything and that's OK too. We're all about sharing the love of good film.”

Midsommar will be one of two films to be shown at Pendle Social Cinema in June

Screenings for June are:

Saturday June 21st 6-30pm Pop-Up at Harwes Farm:

Midsommar (18) Ari Aster’s backward horror story of an American couple in Sweden.

After the film, there is an optional short sunset stroll in the woodlands at Harwes Farm, led by the farm’s director, Gill Taylor.

Volunteer Simon described last year’s event: “It’s Halloween and I’m sitting on a straw bale. The teepee we are all inside creaks with the wind and the rain lashes down outside.

“We’re watching The Witch, and it seems like I am actually inside the film as the drama plays out in a remote homestead, built within a dense forest in 17th century New England. We’re in a hill farm in Pendle for the screening and we’ve set up the equipment specially for this event.

“This year we’re at the farm again and we’re showing Midsommar. Is it a black comedy or, as I see it, a horror masterpiece? Come along and find out. Appropriately it will be Midsummer’s evening. We’re in the farm’s new classroom this year and there is an optional walk through their woodland at sunset to enhance the experience.”

Thursday June 26th, 7pm at In-Situ:

Love Lies Bleeding (15)

Volunteer Caitlin said: “I’m really excited to be showing Love Lies Bleeding, one of my favourite films of recent years. It’s great to show a film about gay people that doesn’t follow the usual story beats, and I hope the audience enjoy it as much as I do.”

To find out more or book your free place, visit the Pendle Social Cinema website: www.pendlesocialcinema.com