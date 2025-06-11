Pendle Borough Council appoints Dean Langton as new chief executive
Dean Langton, who is currently strategic director of Finance and Resources at Blackburn with Darwen Council, will take on the role in October.
The appointment is expected to be formally approved by Pendle’s councillors at their full Council meeting on Thursday June 19th.
Dean has been at Blackburn with Darwen Council for almost four years and previously worked at Pendle Borough Council as Chief Executive and Strategic Director and Head of Paid Service for 15 years.
Coun. David Whipp, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This is a hugely important role for the council, and we very much look forward to welcoming Dean back in October.
“He is joining us at a critical time for Pendle as we work with neighbouring councils on Local Government Reorganisation and push for improved services for residents across the borough.
“With his past experience, Dean will hit the ground running and be a key part of the team addressing the challenges facing people in Pendle.”
Dean said: “Whilst I will be sad to leave Blackburn with Darwen, I’m looking forward to returning to Pendle as chief executive.
“Having previously served in this and other roles at the council, I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back and lead an organisation that plays such a vital role in supporting our communities and shaping the future of this unique and diverse borough.
“In particular, I look forward to working closely with elected members, staff and our partners to deliver high-quality services and drive positive change for the people of Pendle.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.