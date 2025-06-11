Pendle Borough Council has appointed a new chief executive.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Langton, who is currently strategic director of Finance and Resources at Blackburn with Darwen Council, will take on the role in October.

The appointment is expected to be formally approved by Pendle’s councillors at their full Council meeting on Thursday June 19th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean has been at Blackburn with Darwen Council for almost four years and previously worked at Pendle Borough Council as Chief Executive and Strategic Director and Head of Paid Service for 15 years.

Pendle Council has appointed a new chief executive

Coun. David Whipp, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This is a hugely important role for the council, and we very much look forward to welcoming Dean back in October.

“He is joining us at a critical time for Pendle as we work with neighbouring councils on Local Government Reorganisation and push for improved services for residents across the borough.

“With his past experience, Dean will hit the ground running and be a key part of the team addressing the challenges facing people in Pendle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Langton has been appointed the new chief executive of Pendle Council

Dean said: “Whilst I will be sad to leave Blackburn with Darwen, I’m looking forward to returning to Pendle as chief executive.

“Having previously served in this and other roles at the council, I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back and lead an organisation that plays such a vital role in supporting our communities and shaping the future of this unique and diverse borough.

“In particular, I look forward to working closely with elected members, staff and our partners to deliver high-quality services and drive positive change for the people of Pendle.”