News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron star favourite to land James Bond role ahead of Lancashire actor Lucien Laviscount

The latest odds have been revealed into who could be the next James Bond – with Burnley actor Lucien Laviscount in the running.

By Dominic Collis
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 3:46pm

As we reported yesterday, Lucien, who hails from Read, was being tipped by industry insiders to take over the iconic role of 007 from outgoing star Daniel Craig.

Read More
Lancashire-born star of Emily in Paris and Coronation Street Lucien Laviscount t...
Hide Ad

However, probability calculator AceOdds has revealed that the hot favourite is now Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson who is priced at 7/4 with a 36% probability.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lucien Laviscount attends as David Yurman Celebrates The Vanity Fair Oscar Party at The Wallis Annenberg Center on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Most Popular

Lucien, who attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, is priced at 12/1 and an 8% probability.

As you can see, he’s up against some pretty impressive actors on the shortlist.

Hide Ad

Here’s all the contenders and their odds:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 7/4, 36%; Henry Cavill 9/4, 31%; Rege-Jean Page 11-2, 15%; James Norton 7/1, 13%; Tom Hardy 9/1, 10%; Sope Dirisu 10/1, 9%; Dan Stevens 11/1, 8%; Lucien Laviscount 12/1, 8%; Kingsley Ben-Adir 14/1, 7%; Chiwetel Ejiofor 16/1, 6%.