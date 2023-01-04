Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron star favourite to land James Bond role ahead of Lancashire actor Lucien Laviscount
The latest odds have been revealed into who could be the next James Bond – with Burnley actor Lucien Laviscount in the running.
As we reported yesterday, Lucien, who hails from Read, was being tipped by industry insiders to take over the iconic role of 007 from outgoing star Daniel Craig.
However, probability calculator AceOdds has revealed that the hot favourite is now Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson who is priced at 7/4 with a 36% probability.
Lucien, who attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, is priced at 12/1 and an 8% probability.
As you can see, he’s up against some pretty impressive actors on the shortlist.
Here’s all the contenders and their odds:
Aaron Taylor-Johnson 7/4, 36%; Henry Cavill 9/4, 31%; Rege-Jean Page 11-2, 15%; James Norton 7/1, 13%; Tom Hardy 9/1, 10%; Sope Dirisu 10/1, 9%; Dan Stevens 11/1, 8%; Lucien Laviscount 12/1, 8%; Kingsley Ben-Adir 14/1, 7%; Chiwetel Ejiofor 16/1, 6%.