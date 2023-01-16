News you can trust since 1877
James Bond actor Rory Kinnear reveals how he mastered Lancashire accent and his love of the Burnley countryside at Netflix move premiere

James Bond actor Rory Kinnear spoke to the Burnley Express from the red carpet about his experience playing the part of Burnley minibus salesman turned community banker Dave Fishwick at the world premiere of the eponymous Netflix movie ‘Bank of Dave’.

By Dominic Collis
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 5:45pm

Rory, who made his name playing the part of MI6 agent Bill Tanner in James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, revealed how a dialect coach with a personal link to Burnley helped him master the East Lancashire accent.

The London-born actor, son of the late famous Wigan actor Roy Kinnear, also revealed his pleasure of making a film in his father’s Lancashire homeland, and said Burnley’s countryside was “some of the most stunning areas of the UK.”

Actor Rory Kinnear who plays Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
On playing the part of Dave, he said: “When you’re playing someone who’s still alive you feel a certain responsibility to get it right, and also to make sure you’re serving his story right. You want them to be happy with it and feel a pride as he should for what he’s done for his community.

“I worked with a brilliant dialect coach Sarah McGuinness whose father is from Burnley. She knew exactly when I was veering off. It’s (the film) all about the importance of the local community so I wanted to do that justice. By and large I wanted to get that energy and relentlessness.

"The fundamental message of the film is to look out for those who haven’t been as lucky as you. There’s a responsibility to give back.”

Check out his full interview here.

