BBC Pop Music TV will keep music lovers entertained over the festive period with a wealth of programmes celebrating and exploring music from the 1960s to the present day.

On Christmas Day, BBC Two presents When Tina Turner Came To Britain. Featuring previously unheard interviews with Tina Turner, the programme tells the story of the superstar’s relationship with the UK.

The film begins with Tina’s first visit, when, alongside her then husband Ike, she supported The Rolling Stones on tour in 1966 and performed in cities including London, Leeds and Glasgow. It then moves on to her second UK tour with Ike Turner in 1968, which saw her perform in smaller venues including the Nelson Imp and more.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock (10497710a) Popgroups From the Motown Group Arrive in London 03-16-1965 Supremes L to R - Flo Mary Diana Betty Kelley Roalind Ashford Martha Reeves David Ruffin Melvin Smokey Bobby R Paul W Eddie K Ronnie and Pete Motown 1965

Tina Turner said: “The love, energy and support I’ve had from Britain over the years has been amazing. I couldn’t have enjoyed the career I’ve had without my time spent in the UK and collaborations with amazing British songwriters, musicians and producers. I hope you love watching this documentary. From my very first visit to London in 1966 I always enjoyed visiting Britain and performing for fans across the country – it felt like my second home.”

Ike would later go on to play at the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne.

The film features contributions from those who have met and worked with Tina: Glenn Gregory and Martyn Ware of the Sheffield synth-pop duo Heaven 17; singer P.P. Arnold; Skunk Anansie’s Skin; Arlene Phillips, who choreographed the music video to Private Dancer, filmed in the Rivoli Ballroom, London; video and concert director David Mallet; Tina: The Musical producer Tali Pelman; journalist and broadcaster Charles Shaar Murray; music journalist Jacqueline Springer; promoters Jenny and Barrie Marshall and Executive Producer of The Tube, Malcolm Gerrie.

This is the story of the key role Britain played in Tina’s extraordinary career and in turn, the huge influence Tina had on generations of UK musicians and fans.

On New Year’s Day, BBC Two turns its attention to Motown, and tells the story of the very first UK tour undertaken by musicians on the label, including Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas and Smokey Robinson and The Miracles in When Motown Came To Britain.

When Berry Gordy founded Motown in 1959, he created some of the most influential sounds of the 20th century and one of the most recognisable music labels in the world. However, in the 60s, Motown and its artists were largely unheard of outside the USA.

Featuring footage shot by Georgie Fame guitarist Colin Green, who joined the Motown stars on this tour, the film sees once teenage Motown fans make an emotional return to cities such as Liverpool, Leicester and Newcastle, where they experienced a night of musical magic all those years ago.

The programme, produced by Wise Owl, also hears from a range of artists and Motown fans.