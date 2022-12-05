Collaborating with St Annes Community choir from Edgeside, and their choir master Sean Ruane, several festive and non-festive arrangements will be performed by the choir.

Bacup-born Tenor Sean said: “I am really pleased with how the choir sound and with a couple more practice sessions under our belt concert goers will be in for a real treat.”

The Christmas collaboration concert will also include some solo numbers by Sean, along with guest appearances from soprano Kate Daggett and BYTES (Bacup Youth Theatre).

Opera singer Sean Ruane

Kate, who lives in Burnley, has sung with operatic societies both in Harrogate and Burnley in a variety of shows. She has also sung in a choral ensemble with the Renaissance Singers at Blackburn Cathedral. However since becoming more interested in opera Kate has been receiving coaching from Seán and this will be Kate's first solo appearance in a variety performance.

Linsey Hernon, who set up St Anne’s community choir four years ago, said: “Being involved with this community choir has more than exceeded my expectations. We practice hard every week for two hours on a Tuesday evening 7pm to 9pm and anyone can come and join us (no audition or ability to read music is required).

"What we have is more than just a choir, it’s a support network. We sing, we have fun, we socialise and we all go home feeling uplifted. I’m so proud of St Anne’s choir and what it provides to the local community.”

Burnley soprano Kate Daggett

Supporting the concert will help fund the future of St Anne’s community choir and tickets are available directly from Bacup Royal Court Theatre or Wishes Galore, Card and Party Shop, Rochdale Road Bacup.

Tickets are priced at £10 or £4 for under 18s. The show commences at 7-30pm on Saturday December 10th.