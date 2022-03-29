Burnley Dave’s money-saving tips to the nation on This Morning

Dave, who started his own bank, Bank on Dave, was on the cult daytime television show to offer money advice to ordinary people struggling with the current cost of living crisis.

And the effervescent businessman, who is set to be the subject of a new Netflix movie, wasted no time in impressing his famous hosts and no doubt all who tuned in to watch him.

Describing his humble beginnings, working for a pittance on a Nelson building site, self-made man Dave told viewers to try and save £13.75 a day, which would equate to around £5,000 per year.

Burnley's Dave Fishwick chats to Phil Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV's This Morning

He also pleaded with people to barter when buying anything, eliciting a new catchphrase from Holly who offered “bite the bullet and barter!”

In a humorous moment, Dave pulled a pair of scratched spectacles from his jacket and told the nation to wear something where you can’t see the person you’re bartering with.

The ebullient businessman also appeared on the nation’s other big TV channel earlier in the morning when he talked about the 10th anniversary of his bank in a special segment of BBC 1’s Morning Live programme, filmed in Burnley to mark the 10th anniversary of his bank Burnley Savings and Loans.

Dave said: “Myself and David H, have been filming a lovely piece in Burnley for BBC1, over the last couple of weeks. It has been great fun, we have been celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Bank of Dave, which incredibly, is this year!

“Over the 10 years, we have lent out nearly £30m., to thousands of people and businesses all across the UK, and we have helped local people achieve the best rate of interest on the high street, for a solid 10 years and the profit has been given to charity.

“David Henshaw and myself are very proud of Burnley Savings and Loans and all our team. I personally could not have achieved anything without David H and the team, they work so hard every day to help lots of people who struggle to borrow money, from the high street banks. We look at people as people and not as a credit score.

“We also spoke in the BBC film about Covid and I said, throughout the entire pandemic, Burnley Savings and Loans has not furloughed anybody, and did not ask for, or take a single penny, from banks or the government, proving a well run and well backed financial organisation like ours is safe and key to communities like ours.

“I truly believe, we need more financial institutions run by the community, to benefit the community, and not the bonus culture!

“The lovely team from the BBC studios arrived at the Bank of Dave in Burnley, and filmed interviews with myself and David Henshaw and with members of our Burnley Savings and Loans team. I also went out with the film crew and filmed in Burnley town centre.