Burnley's Dave Fishwick gives money advice on live BBC and ITV today

The charismatic founder of Burnley’s Bank of Dave appeared on BBC Morning Live this morning and is also set to appear on the sofa with Phil Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Dave, who has appeared on a string of shows in recent years, which included his crusade against payday lenders, will talk about rising costs of energy and fuel.

The larger-than-life character has always said he wants to make television that helps ordinary people.

Dave Fishwick who is appearing on BBC Morning Live and ITV's This Morning show

Dave said: “It is the very first time I have been on both massive channels on the same day!”

Dave is set to be the subject of a biopic about his remarkable life in an upcoming Netflix movie “The Bank of Dave” currently filming around Burnley and Pendle.