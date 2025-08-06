Burnley to Mark 80th Anniversary of VJ Day with Public Service and Family Event

Burnley will mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, Victory over Japan Day, on Friday, 15 August with a special morning of commemoration.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VJ Day, which brought the Second World War to an end in 1945, is a time to remember the courage, sacrifice and service of those who fought, and to thank all who serve in the UK Armed Forces today.

At 10.45am, a public service will be held at the Peace Gardens, led by the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Paul Reynolds, and Father Roger Parker. The Peace Garden is located on Parker Lane, Burnley, BB11 2BG (outside Burnley Central Library). Residents are invited to attend and join in this moment of reflection and remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the service, from 11.30am, families are welcome at the Burnley Together Downtown Café for a free Stay & Play. Children aged 3–8 can bring along their military-themed toys and meet veterans from Healthier Heroes CIC and the Royal British Legion, real-life heroes who once operated them. Soft drinks and cakes will be provided.

Burnley to Mark 80th Anniversary of VJ Day with Public Service and Family Event

Councillor Paul Reynolds, Mayor of Burnley, said: “VJ Day is a day to honour those who served during the Second World War and to reflect on the sacrifices they made for the freedoms we enjoy today. This year marks 80 years since that historic moment, and I encourage residents to join us in remembering and giving thanks.”

Burnley Council is proud to host this event in partnership with Burnley Together, Healthier Heroes CIC and the Royal British Legion.