Mary I: Queen of Sorrows by Alison Weir

As the only, much-cherished child of powerful King Henry VIII and his Spanish Queen, Katherine of Aragon, nine-year-old Princess Mary Tudor is heir to the English throne, betrothed to the Holy Roman Emperor, and would seem to be set fair for a golden future.

But in just a few short years, Mary’s world falls apart and by the time of her death at the age of just 42, England’s first queen to rule in her own right will have suffered the ignominy of illegitimacy and exile from court, a fierce battle to claim her throne, and earned the infamous title of Bloody Mary.

Celebrated author and historian Alison Weir returns with the enthralling story of Mary I: Queen of Sorrows, the final book of her thrilling Tudor Rose trilogy which charts three generations of the renowned royal dynasty and has brought us Elizabeth of York: The Last White Rose – the tumultuous tale of the first Tudor queen – and Henry VIII: The Heart and the Crown, a captivating and compelling exploration of her brilliant, passionate and ruthless son Henry.

Epic in scope, breathtakingly authentic, and revealing in its acutely insightful exploration of three pivotal Tudor figures, this outstanding series has taken us into some unknown, unheralded and unfamiliar corners of English medieval history.