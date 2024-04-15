Burnley's 'Lowry of filmmaking' Sam Hanna's visual legacy captured for the first time in new book
Round Our Way by historian Heather Norris Nicholson combines stunning photographic stills, insightful essays, and archival imagery to bring Hanna's unique and intimate visual record to life.
Away from the mid-20th century's celebrated documentary filmmakers and photographers, Hanna turned his lens on the everyday people and changing communities of northern England and beyond.
His images tenderly captures the humanity of his subjects – whether named or anonymous.
The book's visuals are coupled with Nicholson's engaging essays, together creating an immersive artistic experience. Its unique, image-driven design cements Round Our Way as an essential volume for preserving Hanna's vital work for posterity.
Through its powerful words and images, Round Our Way ensures the legacy of Sam Hanna's filmmaking mastery and his ability to poetically capture “intimate glimpses into the lives of strangers.”
The book is published by Manchester University Press and Pendle Press.