Adrian Plass met future wife Briget while they were both training as actors at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and subsequently worked as residential child care workers with disadvantages children for many years before Adrian’s breakdown.

His writing began with a novella in which a fictional local church in England is visited by Jesus. But his most well-known book is The Sacred Diary of Adrian Plass (37 3/4) – the humorous tale of a hapless character trying to be a better Christian.

That book which has now sold more than a million copies, ironically started life as a column in the former Christian Family Life magazine for which the assistant editor was David Hall, now a member of Mount Zion Church.

Adrian has written 36 books – including a sequel to the Adrian Plass book - and has also been involved in country-wide tours with theatre groups and other key writers and musicians.

His tours with Briget have also been well received with their humour and sideways look at Christianity.

“They are an amazing couple and provide a wonderful evening’s entertainment with humour and a more serious look at life using sketches, poetry and anecdotes,” said church member Susan Western who has organised the event.