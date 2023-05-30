The three-day extravaganza, Clitheroe Contemporary, will help put the town on the map with its celebration of modern art, music and short films.

It will take place from Friday, June 9th to Sunday, June 11th, from Holmes Mill to Clitheroe Castle, and boast exhibitions, art classes, films, live music, performances, educational events, and opportunities to see artists at work.

This show-stopping event for all the family is the brainchild of six art enthusiasts and entrepreneurs aiming to celebrate the creative talents of the Ribble Valley and beyond. Their collaboration has successfully secured £12,957 in funding from Crowdfund Lancashire, as well as corporate sponsorship and individual donations from the likes of Holmes Mill, Fort Vale, Backhouse Insurance and Collins White.

Some of the team behind new modern arts festival, Clitheroe Contemporary.

More than 100 Lancashire artists applied to show their work at the festival’s weekend-long Open Exhibition at the castle’s Stewards Gallery, The Platform Gallery and at Trinity Community Hub.

The main festival hub, curated by Atlantic Contemporary, is open to school pupils and their parents from 4pm to 5-30pm on the Friday and then opens to the general public at 10am on the Saturday at Holmes Mill.

There will be a mass participation drawing and painting event held in the castle grounds entitled Capture the Castle where the festival hopes to attract more than 100 artists to compete for a £500 prize.