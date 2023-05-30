Singer Ella Shaw founded her Academy of Arts in Clitheroe in 2019 just a year after she rose to fame and was named by Simon Cowell as “mega, mega talented”.

Now the academy will now stage Sister Act Jr on Friday and Saturday, June 9th and 10th at The Grand in York Street, Clitheroe, with a cast of talented young individuals from around the Ribble Valley.

Principle Ella said: “This production really represents what we stand for as an academy. We have spent the last five years nurturing young individuals to believe in themselves and their dreams.

Ella Shaw’s Academy of Arts students will perform Sister Act Jr at The Grand in Clitheroe.

“Through the framework of this musical, the students show how each of us can find our own unique way to express ourselves. It will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.”

“Raise your voice” is the show’s central message as it follows a wilful songstress who finds grace and fulfilment in the place she least expects it.

It is directed by Kathryn Maye-Cavaleri in partnership with Child Action North West (CANW).

A CANW spokesperson said: “We are proud to have Ella as an ambassador of CANW. Her strong character and determination is an inspiration to all

the children and young people our services support.”

Ella has performed in front of 21,000 at the Manchester Arena, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and in the number one album 50th Anniversary of Tubular Bells. She has even hosted a show on Vintage TV.

