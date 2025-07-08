Themis Star Triumphs as Apprentice of the Year at Prestigious Awards

Themis at Burnley College is proud to celebrate the extraordinary success of Alex Gill - crowned Apprentice of the Year at the prestigious Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

Alex's achievement underscores Themis's dedication to nurturing talent and equipping learners with the skills to excel in their chosen industries.

A talented BA (Hons) Chartered Manager Degree Apprentice, Alex has made an indelible mark on Burnley College’s marketing efforts through his innovative social media contributions.

Over the past year, he has significantly boosted engagement, helping to achieve a remarkable 200% increase in clicks while doubling the social media interaction rates.

Natalie O’Callaghan, Themis Apprentice Web Developer at Burnley College

Alex's creativity, fresh ideas and commitment to excellence have redefined the way Burnley College communicates with its audiences, making him an invaluable asset to the Marketing team.

Alex's influence extends beyond numbers. His unrelenting dedication and insight have inspired colleagues, setting a benchmark for work ethic and collaboration.

Jessica Parkinson, Themis Operations Manager, shared her pride, saying:

“Alex’s success is nothing short of inspiring. Winning Apprentice of the Year at an event as competitive as the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards reflects his determination to excel and his boundless creativity.

Alex Gill in his role as Apprentice Social Media Creator at Burnley College

“Alex exemplifies the spirit of Themis apprenticeships, showing how hard work and innovation can create positive change in the workplace.

“We are so proud to be part of his incredible learning and professional development journey.”

Alex’s outstanding performance demonstrates the unique opportunities available at Themis, where learners combine academic excellence with hands-on experience, paving the way for outstanding personal and professional growth.

Also honoured on the evening, which saw Burnley College achieve six places as finalists, was Natalie O’Callaghan, who was awarded Highly Commended in the Technology and Digital Apprenticeship category.

Alex Gill, Themis Apprentice Social Media Creator at Burnley College.

Natalie is a Themis Apprentice Web Developer also working in the Marketing Department at Burnley College.

Natalie was inspired to take up her role as an Apprentice after studying at Burnley College and is now in charge of the college’s flagship website alongside North West Business Training’s website.

Natalie says she sees a real future working on increasingly intricate projects:

“Looking ahead, I’m aiming to grow into a full-stack developer role.

“I’m really passionate about working on even more complex digital projects, helping shape innovative solutions that showcase how technology can transform education.”

Our exceptional Director of Skills and Innovation, Neil Burrows, was also highly commended for his work as Apprenticeship Ambassador of the Year.

Discover what makes Themis at Burnley College a hub of apprenticeship success.