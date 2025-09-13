Follow all the action from the World Athletics Championship this month 😍

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Athletics Championships is about to start.

The biggest and brightest will be competing over the next 9 days.

But how can you watch the action at home?

Hundreds of the best athletes from around the world will be looking to claim glory over the next week or more. Even if you can’t attend in person, you can follow along from the comfort of your own home.

Taking place every couple of years, it gives the biggest names the chance to show off their skills on the world stage. It comes just over a year after the Olympic Games in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC is set to provide coverage of the competition once again. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the World Athletics Championships?

The National Stadium ahead of the World Athletics Championships | KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

BBC Sport will be providing coverage of the event across TV, radio and online. Viewers will be able to tune in via iPlayer as well.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: "The World Athletics Championships is one of the most exciting events in global sport, and we’re bringing audiences every single moment and the stories behind the world class athletes that make them happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will Keely Hodgkinson win gold? Will Morgan Lake set another high jump record? Will Mondo Duplantis break another pole vault world record? With wall-to-wall coverage across TV, radio, online and social media, fans won’t miss a moment with BBC Sport”

Leading the TV presenting team will be Jeanette Kwakye who will be joined in the studio in Salford by 2012 Olympic Champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Keely Hodgkinson’s coach Jenny Meadows. Expert analysis and commentary will be provided by Andrew Cotter, Steve Cram, Steve Backley, Andrew Cotter, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe and Stef Reid

Audiences can watch every event from across the competition live on BBC One, Two and iPlayer. Sarah Mulkerrins will present a daily programme from 7pm on BBC Three with the best highlights from the day's events.

Coverage today (September 13) starts on BBC Two at 9.30am and it will switch over to BBC One at 11.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is the World Athletics Championships in 2025?

The previous edition of the games took place in Budapest in 2023, after being held in Eugene in America the year before. The 2025 championships are taking place in Tokyo, the host of the delayed 2021 Olympics.

The BBC’s lead presenter for the games, Jeanette Kwakye said: “I can’t wait to see how Team GB gets on, they’re in really good form! The women’s squad especially. Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell in the 800m look ready to really give it a go and Jasmin Sawyers, Morgan Lake and Molly Caudery are all in brilliant shape in the field too.

“It feels like the women are absolutely owning it right now, which just adds to the excitement of an amazing summer of women’s sport. Also looking out for the Men’s 100m, it’s so tight at the top of the world rankings right now!”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.