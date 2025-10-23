The Witcher season 4 is nearly here and there are some big changes 🐺📺

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Witcher will be back for season 4 very soon.

Netflix’s hit fantasy series has a big change this time around.

But when exactly can you tune in?

A major fantasy series will make its long-awaited return to Netflix this month. The Witcher is back after more than two years away - and with some huge changes.

Geralt of Rivia will be looking quite a bit different this time around, due to a major cast change. The date for the new episodes has been confirmed and it is just around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show was last seen in the summer of 2023 and it has been quite the wait for more. Fortunately, that is almost over and here’s all you need to know:

When does The Witcher season 4 come out?

Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher season 4 | Netflix

The fourth season of Netflix’s hit fantasy series is set to arrive just in time for Halloween. It has scared up a spook-tacular release date of October 30, the streamer has confirmed.

The Witcher series four will be released all in one go, instead of being split into multiple parts like the previous entry. Fans don’t have to worry about a month-long gap between episodes this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to have eight episodes in total and all will be available next Thursday (October 30).

What time is The Witcher season 4 out?

All eight episodes of fantasy series are set to land on Netflix at 8am British time on October 30. For those across the pond in America, The Witcher will be available at 12am PT/ 3am ET.

The full series will be available from October 30. As previously mentioned, Netflix has not split the season into two parts this time around.

What is different in The Witcher season 4?

The show has had a big change between series three and four - one that will be noticeable straight away. Henry Cavill has left the show and been replaced as Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hunger Games star was announced to be taking over the reins of the hit series back in 2022 and three years later fans will finally get to see him in that distinctive grey wig. It marks a new era on the show.

Other new additions to the cast include Laurence Fishburne as Regis. Other actors joining the fourth season include Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn, Linden Porco, Eve Ridley and Clive Russell.

The Witcher has been renewed for a fifth and final series as well - making it one of the longest Netflix original programmes.

What to expect from The Witcher season 4

Netflix has released a brief teaser for the season, it reads: “After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.