Win tickets to Megaslam wrestling show

The stars of Megaslam Wrestling are rumbling their way into town with a series of bouts at Colne’s Muni Theatre.



Established in 2009, Megaslam are Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, running between 250-300 live events a year across England, Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Man featuring a whole host of superstars.

Organiser Brad Taylor said: “Usually for families, the only way to watch a live Wrestling spectacular is on TV. With Megaslam, we bring the action to you.

“The larger than life stars, the big crowds, the incomparable atmosphere, it really is a family spectacle.

“Our shows are full on family entertainment. We encourage our fans to boo the bad guys, cheer the good guys and let off steam for two hours.”

Stars on show include Megaslam champion CJ Banks and flame haired Merseysider Danny Hudson.

One for fans to look out for is current WWE United Kingdom Star, Sam Gradwell from Blackpool.

Tipped for the top by many in the Wrestling scene, including British Legend turned WWE Star turned Trainer, William Regal, Gradwell currently holds a contract with the World’s largest organisation and often appears on tours when the WWE come to the United Kingdom.

Coalville fans will also be treated to an appearances by Leeds’ “The Grafter” David Graves, Cumbria’s Rick Marcus, Dan Evans and the popular Megaslam Ladies.

Megaslam comes to Colne Muni on Friday, January 26th.

We are giving away three family tickets to the event, worth £45 each.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question:

Who is the current Megaslam champion?

>> Click here to enter

Tickets are available at www.themuni.co.uk or the box office on 01282 661234.