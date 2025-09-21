The Traitors Ireland has set the date for its 2025 final 😍

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors Ireland is drawing to its conclusion.

Just three episodes are left in its debut season.

But when will the final take place?

It is almost time for The Traitors Ireland to hang-up its cloak after a very impressive first season. The highly anticipated reality series is just days away from its 2025 final.

Siobhán McSweeney has been in fine form as the host of this latest entry in the iconic franchise. It was filmed at Sloane Castle, it has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will the first season come to an end? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Traitors Ireland final?

The Traitors Ireland cast | RTE

The hit show is about to enter its final week on RTE. Starting at the end of August, the show has aired nine episodes so far with just three left.

It will be back on Sunday (September 21) and the final is due to take place on Tuesday (September 23). There will also be an episode on Monday (September 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is The Traitors Ireland on TV?

Since it made its debut at the back end of August, the show has kept to a very familiar schedule. It has had three episodes per week and started at 9.35pm per night on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

Expect similar timings for the final three episodes of the season. The final is due to air on Tuesday night.

Can you watch the Traitors Ireland in the UK?

The show is being broadcast by RTE in its native Ireland and can be watched on RTE Player. However, the channel and on demand platform are not available outside of Ireland.

There has yet to be word of if the Irish version will also be available on BBC iPlayer, like other international editions. The Traitors US, New Zealand and Australia are available on the Beeb’s streaming service.

If you have a VPN, you could switch your IP location to Ireland and watch the latest episodes via RTE Player.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.