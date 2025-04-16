Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andor will land on Disney Plus for a second season very soon 👀

Andor is set to return for its second season this month.

Disney Plus has confirmed when the first episodes will be released.

But what time will the show arrive on streaming?

Andor is set to fly onto our screens for its highly anticipated second season very soon. The acclaimed Star Wars spin-off first wowed fans back in 2022.

After almost three years, the show is set to return with a fresh batch of episodes. Diego Luna will reprise his role as the titular Cassian Andor.

A prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One, Andor is set to conclude with its second season. It is set to arrive on Disney Plus following the conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again.

But when exactly will Andor be released? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Andor season two start?

Poster for Andor season two | Disney Plus

The acclaimed Star Wars show is set to return in less than a week. Disney Plus will be releasing the show weekly once again starting on Tuesday April 22 in the US - and Wednesday April 23 in the UK and Europe.

If you are wondering why the release dates are different, it is because episodes arrive at prime time in America. Due to time zones, this pushes the release back a day for parts of the world.

What time does Andor release on Disney Plus?

Andor is set to release new episodes at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT on Tuesdays - starting on April 22 - for US viewers. It is similar to the recent schedule for Daredevil: Born Again.

For fans in the UK, this will work out at the episodes arriving at 2am GMT on Wednesdays. European audiences will be able to watch Andor from 3am CET.

How many episodes are in Andor season two?

The highly anticipated return of the acclaimed Disney Plus show will see fans treated to 12 more episodes. It is the same number as the first season and takes the total to 24 - the same as The Mandalorian.

The second series is the final season of the show, it has been confirmed. It will cover the period in the run up to the start of the 2016 film Rogue One.

Disney Plus confirms number of episodes out each week

As previously mentioned, Andor will release episodes weekly - same as the first season. However this time around, Disney Plus is releasing the show in batches of three episodes per week.

Fans opening up the streaming service on April 22/ April 23, there will be episodes 1 to 3 waiting for them. Andor will conclude on May 13, it has been confirmed.

